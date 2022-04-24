Episode 768: Pickle Ball Death Pool

Online sports books have gone too far.

The sudden hastening of Xenoblade Chronicles 3's release date triggered a flurry of conversation this week. While we speculated that this likely indicated a September release for Splatoon 3, at the time Nintendo had not confirmed as such. As a consequence, a large chunk of the episode is spent postulating on what is now old news.

Podcasting is timeless.

Also this week, we tackle quite a bit of New Business. James is hunting down leads in Chinatown Detective Agency. This visual novel/social studies quiz takes a lot of cues from the Carmen Sandiego games of James' youth, but really it isn't asking nearly enough of the detective. A distinct lack of Rockapella is also noteworthy. Jon is playing Cyberpunk 2077, upgraded for The World's Most Powerful Gaming Console, the Xbox Series X. His experience with the first person shooter was more positive than those who played it at launch, and he reflects on the studio that brought us Witcher making such a game. Guillaume throws dirt on the Wii U's long-buried coffin, with what is likely to be his last session of Wii Sports Club. With the impending release of Switch Sports, this is the end of the road for the little system that couldn't. He's also finally getting around to playing NEO: The World Ends With You, now with a less annoying protagonist. Greg closes out the show looking at games recently released for the Nintendo Switch Online Expansion Pack: Mario Kart (Nintendo 64) and Space Harrier II, Shining Force II, and Sonic The Hedgehog Spinball for Genesis/Mega Drive.

