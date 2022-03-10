New Update For NES And SNES Apps Includes Two Namco Games And Earthworm Jim 2

And so, the brave princess COW was rescued by COW.

All Nintendo Switch Online members can now add a couple of NES rarities and a Super Nintendo oddity to their respective libraries.

The Super Nintendo game is Earthworm Jim 2, the 1995 follow-up to the highly successful 1994 run and gun platformer from Interplay and Shiny Entertainment. Although most of the game is a platformer, the game occasionally devolves into random dungeon exploration and nonsensical trivia games, as well as an obstacle course race. It was later ported (somewhat unsuccessfully) to the Game Boy Advance.

Namco's Dig Dug II and Mappy-Land have been added to the Nintendo library tonight as well. Dig Dug II is the sequel to the original arcade hit released on the NES in 1989 and nowhere else until 2006, while Mappy-Land is an item collecting-based endless platformer that was published by Taxan in its North American release.

The Famicom app shares Dig Dug II and Mappy-Land, while the Super Famicom app has added the original Bokujo no Monogatari (aka Harvest Moon in North America).