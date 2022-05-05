New Titles Added To NES, Super Nintendo Switch Online Libraries

How DO you top the misadventures of cow, anyway?

A new update for the Switch Online Nintendo and Super Nintendo libraries is out tonight.

Nintendo's Pinball is the newest addition to the NES library. The 1984 (Famicom) / October 1985 (NES) title is a dual screen pinball game with a Mario themed bonus game. The arcade version of Pinball this title is based on is one of the Nintendo Arcade Archives titles.

The SNES library adds Congo's Caper, a sidescrolling action game published in North America in May 1993 by Data East, and Rival Turf (aka Rushing Beat in Japan) which was released by Jaleco in 1992. Rival Turf forms a trilogy in Japan with the games released in the West as Brawl Brothers and The Peace Keepers, which were already in the NSO catalogue.

Japan's update subs out Congo's Caper for the original 1994 Super Famicom version of Umihara Kawase.