Earthbound, Earthbound Beginnings Coming To Nintendo Switch Online Later Today

Can they add an SP mode to Beginnings that takes out the grinding?

Two of the most requested titles for the Nintendo and Super NES libraries on Nintendo Switch Online are finally coming.

Earthbound (SNES) and Earthbound Beginnings (NES) will be added to the applications following an update later today. Although Earthbound was released on the Super NES in 1995, it was not re-released until 2013 on Wii U and then later on 3DS and the SNES Classic. Earthbound Beginnings (aka "Mother") was released on the Famicom in 1989 and a translation was finished, but was unreleased by Nintendo until 2015 on Wii U.