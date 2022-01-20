We store cookies, you can get more info from our privacy policy.
Earthbound, Earthbound Beginnings Coming To Nintendo Switch Online Later Today

by Donald Theriault - February 9, 2022, 6:04 pm EST
Total comments: 2 Source: Nintendo Direct

Can they add an SP mode to Beginnings that takes out the grinding?

Two of the most requested titles for the Nintendo and Super NES libraries on Nintendo Switch Online are finally coming.

Earthbound (SNES) and Earthbound Beginnings (NES) will be added to the applications following an update later today. Although Earthbound was released on the Super NES in 1995, it was not re-released until 2013 on Wii U and then later on 3DS and the SNES Classic. Earthbound Beginnings (aka "Mother") was released on the Famicom in 1989 and a translation was finished, but was unreleased by Nintendo until 2015 on Wii U.

Talkback

Luigi Dude1 hour ago

Nice to see the NES and SNES still getting support.  I wouldn't be surprised if because of the extra income Nintendo gets from the higher price tier, we'll start to see more games like this added to the NES and SNES.

If they were willing to pay Itoi more money to get the Earthbound games, then it's a matter of time before they pay Square Enix more to get Mario RPG as well.

BeautifulShy25 minutes ago

This would be the first time I will play Earthbound.  I missed it on the SNES and I didn't have a Wii U.  So I am just waiting for the games to show up today.

