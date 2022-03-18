Episode 313: The Best and Worst of Kart Racing

And a casual defense of Mario Kart Super Circuit.

It's a racing themed episode this week with a few small detours along the road. Neal revisits Chocobo GP in its hellish post-launch state, and both John and Neal revel in F-Zero X's release on NSO. John returns to No Man's Sky on Playstation VR to prepare for the Switch version comparison. The Zelda inspired Tunic also launched on Xbox shortly before recording and John manages to get in some early impressions. Finally with new tracks arriving for Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, the fellas decide to come up with a top three ranking of the best Mario Kart games?