Nintendo Sales Panic: January 2022 US NPD Group Results

Looks like the PS5 and Xbox Series are becoming easier to find... but somehow Nintendo's not concerned.

As the availability of the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series devices in the United States continues to improve, the Switch is shifting to big software numbers in the monthly NPD Group survey.

All rankings and figures from January 2 - 29, and are based on revenue unless noted. Nintendo does not report digital sales but third parties do.

Hardware saw the Switch finish third in both the unit and revenue races in the period, with PlayStation 5 being first and Xbox Series second in both categories. Hardware collectively was up 22% over last year, but it is not clear if the Switch was a contributor to that gain.

Software was more successful for Nintendo as Pokemon Legends: Arceus debuted at #1 in the all-format software chat despite only 2 days of sale. Other Nintendo games in the top 20: Mario Kart 8 Deluxe in 8th, Pokemon Brilliant Diamond / Shining Pearl combined 11th, Mario Party Superstars 15th, Animal Crossing New Horizons 16th, and Super Smash Bros. Ultimate 19th.

Third parties on Switch were headed by Monster Hunter Rise in 3rd - largely due to its release on Steam, as it was 94th in the December period - followed by FIFA 22 7th, Minecraft 13th, and NBA 2k22 14th.

The full Switch top 10 sellers: