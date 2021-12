I for one hope these races aren't decided by the marshalls.

Some old friends are confirmed to be on the grid for the Chocobo GP.

Square Enix have released a new trailer for the multiplayer racer, and also confirmed its launch for March 10, 2022. The trailer shows racers including the classic summon pair Shiva and Ifrit, as well as Final Fantasy VI heroine Terra Bradford - riding Magitek armor.

Chocobo GP was announced back in September during the general Nintendo Direct.