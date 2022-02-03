We store cookies, you can get more info from our privacy policy.
Next Main Pokemon Games Scarlet / Violet Launching "Late 2022"

by Donald Theriault - February 27, 2022, 9:20 am EST
Total comments: 1

That was FAST, yo.

The next Pokemon generation starts before 2022 ends.

As part of the Pokemon Day presentation, Pokemon Scarlet and Violet were revealed for a late 2022 release. The main areas shown were an open city and areas with various Pokemon in it.

The game's starters - appearing to use traditional Grass / Fire / Water triangle - were revealed but not named in the trailer, nor was a name given to the region. A later press release confirmed the starters as Sprigattio (Grass), Fuecoco (Fire), and Quaxly (Water).

Talkback

Luigi Dude1 hour ago

OK I guess it wasn't too soon.  So this pretty much confirms to The Pokemon Company, all gens have to start every 3 years, no exceptions.  Even if there's literally no reason since Sword and Shield has been having longer legs then previous gens and they just had a huge opening with Legends.

