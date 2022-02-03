That was FAST, yo.
The next Pokemon generation starts before 2022 ends.
As part of the Pokemon Day presentation, Pokemon Scarlet and Violet were revealed for a late 2022 release. The main areas shown were an open city and areas with various Pokemon in it.
The game's starters - appearing to use traditional Grass / Fire / Water triangle - were revealed but not named in the trailer, nor was a name given to the region. A later press release confirmed the starters as Sprigattio (Grass), Fuecoco (Fire), and Quaxly (Water).
Welcome to the open world of Pokémon.— Pokémon (@Pokemon) February 27, 2022
Embark on an open-world adventure in Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet, arriving on Nintendo Switch in late 2022.
