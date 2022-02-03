Pokemon Presents Video To Air On February 27

The annual reminder of all things Leavanny.

For the second straight year, The Pokemon Company is giving a video presentation on the birthday.

The "Pokemon Day" Pokemon Presents video will air on the unusual day of Sunday (February 27) at 9 a.m. ET / 6 a.m. PT / 1400 CET. According to the Japanese video the presentation will be 14 minutes long.

The 2021 video, tied to the 25th anniversary of the release of Pokemon Red and Green in Japan, announced the Pokemon Brilliant Diamond / Shining Pearl and Legends: Arceus games, though a new game is unlikely given the recent shipment of the latter game.