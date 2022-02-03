Other Pokemon Day Announcements Include Shaymin Event And Free Legends Arceus Update

And LOOKIT DAT NECK hitting Pokemon Go, because why not?
Other announcements from today's Pokemon Presents:
- The "Daybreak" update for Pokemon Legends: Arceus will be available later today. Version 1.1.0 adds new Pokemon outbreaks and new training ground battles. The Mystery Gift code "ARCEUSADVENTURE" can also be used following the update to obtain 30 of the top rank Ultra, Gigaton, and Jet Balls.
- An internet mystery gift will be distributed for Pokemon Brilliant Diamond / Shining Pearl shortly that will send players the "Oak's Letter" item: the item can be taken to the back of route 224 in game (available postgame) to unlock the mythical Pokemon Shaymin.
- Pokemon native to the Alolan region will begin appearing in Pokemon Go starting from Tuesday (March 1), with a preview coming later today with Alolan Exeggutor.
- Pokemon Unite has added the Mythical Pokemon Hoopa today, and will be adding Galar-native Duraladon in a future update.