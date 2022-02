Obviously the blue is a reference to Sylux.

Retro Studios has updated their twitter banner with a brand new image of Samus standing in a very blue hallway. This is the first new image we've seen relating to Metroid Prime 4 since the developer took over the project following a reboot in early 2019. Metroid Prime 4 does not currently have a release date, and this is the first visual reference we've seen to the project since its initial reveal trailer at E3 2017.