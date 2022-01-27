Anime Streaming App Crunchyroll Launching On Switch Today

Anime is officially happening.

One of the biggest dedicated apps for streaming anime is now available on Nintendo Switch.

Crunchyroll has been a go-to source of current anime series for over a decade now, offering subtitled anime episodes available on the same day as their premiere on Japanese television. The platform expanded into dubbing in 2016, and has appeared on every major platform, mobile device, and streaming box.

It joins the surprisingly small list of streaming apps on Switch, which currently includes Hulu, Twitch.tv, and YouTube. Crunchyroll's biggest competitor in anime (and sister site under a shared parent company in Sony) Funimation has also been available on Switch for some time now, giving Switch owners more options for anime viewing than ever before. According to the official announcement page, the app will support offline viewing for the service's Mega Fan and Ultimate Fan subscription tiers.