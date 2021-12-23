Nintendo Sales Panic: December 2021 US NPD Group Results

Along with an annual ranking of the year in Switch.

The Switch had another monster December in the US, according to the latest sales survey released by the NPD Group.

All monthly sales based on the period of November 28 - January 1, and based on revenue unless noted. Third parties can contribute digital sales on the eShop though Nintendo themselves do not participate.

Hardware saw the Switch emerge as the best selling hardware of both December and the year overall in units, though no total was specified. In dollar sales, the Switch and PlayStation 5 were "effectively tied", despite the PlayStation 5 selling for $399 - $499 US while the Switch ranges from $199 - $399.

Software saw Nintendo make one physical release in the period - December 3's Big Brain Academy: Brain vs Brain, which was priced at US$29.99 and did not make the top 20. The top Nintendo game in the combined list was Pokemon Brilliant Diamond / Shining Pearl, which at 3rd trailed only the now-Microsoft duo of Call of Duty: Vanguard and Halo Infinite. Other Nintendo software in the top 20: Mario Kart 8 Deluxe 6th, Mario Party Superstars 8th, Animal Crossing: New Horizons 10th, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate 12th, Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury 19th, and The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the WIld 20th. Third party titles in the top 20 were: NBA 2k22 9th, FIFA 22 11th, Minecraft 13th, Just Dance 2022 15th, and Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy (cloud version only on Switch) 17th. The Switch's top 10 had Just Dance in between the Nintendo published titles, with New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe and Minecraft (Microsoft) rounding out the list.

NPD provided a list of the top selling games of 2021 in this report as well, and five Nintendo titles were in the top 20 there. Pokemon Brilliant Diamond / Shining Pearl was 4th, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe 7th, Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury 10th, Animal Crossing: New Horizons 14th, and Super Smash Bros. Ultimate placed 17th. For third parties FIFA 22 was 12th, Minecraft 13th, NBA 2k22 15th, and Mortal Kombat 11 was 19th.

The Switch's top 20 best sellers of 2021 in the US are below: