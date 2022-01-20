43 million copies can't be wrong.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is going to double in size over the next two years with DLC.

A "Booster Course Pass" will be available for preload today, and will feature six packs of eight new courses releasing through 2022-23. The first pack will be available March 23, and will include tracks from both classic console/handheld Mario Karts and Mario Kart Tour.

The pass will be $24.99 US, and subscribers to the Nintendo Switch Online Expansion Pack will be able to download it at no cost.