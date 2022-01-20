We store cookies, you can get more info from our privacy policy.
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe "Booster Course Pass" DLC Pass Announced, Free With Expansion Pack

by Donald Theriault - February 9, 2022, 5:46 pm EST
Total comments: 6

43 million copies can't be wrong.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is going to double in size over the next two years with DLC.

A "Booster Course Pass" will be available for preload today, and will feature six packs of eight new courses releasing through 2022-23. The first pack will be available March 23, and will include tracks from both classic console/handheld Mario Karts and Mario Kart Tour.

The pass will be $24.99 US, and subscribers to the Nintendo Switch Online Expansion Pack will be able to download it at no cost.

Talkback

Luigi Dude1 hour ago

Well it looks like it's finally time for me to buy Mario Kart 8 Deluxe.  Owned the game on Wii U but never felt the need to get the Switch version since there was no new course.  Well it looks like Nintendo finally fixed.

Oh god, just thinking about the new music remixes for these stages in the Mario Kart 8 style is going to make me drool all over.

Adrock1 hour ago

First thought was “maybe you dinguses should have included these when you rereleased the game to fix Battle Mode and the lack of double items” then I realized I’m buying the DLC so I’m partially responsible for Nintendo not doing this in 2017.

The tracks look a little bland graphically.

broodwars43 minutes ago

BeautifulShy21 minutes ago

Can't get a damn reply in this thread to stick. 504 Gateway errors.

Happy with $25 for nearly 50 new tracks. Not paying Nintendo to hold them hostage via the online service, though.

Funny you should say that I made a post after that 123 post and basically gave me a 504 error but basically I am not really a fan of season passes for content.  Like tracks that should be already in there.  Maybe different characters is more reasonable if it is for a fighting game but there are certain things that mix better in different genres than others in terms of season passes and all the different models companies have these days.

