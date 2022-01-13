Nintendo Direct To Air February 9

...this seems early for some reason.
The next Nintendo Direct will air tomorrow.
Nintendo's branches have confirmed a Direct will air tomorrow at 5 p.m. ET, 2 p.m. PT, 2300 CET, and 0700 JST (Thursday the 10th). The promises are "roughly 40 minutes... mainly focused on Nintendo Switch games launching in the first half of 2022".
Last February had a Direct on the 17th which ran for 50 minutes, but was also the first "full length" Direct in more than a year.
Tune in 2/9 at 2 p.m. PT for a #NintendoDirect livestream featuring roughly 40 minutes of information mainly focused on #NintendoSwitch games launching in the first half of 2022.— Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) February 8, 2022
📺https://t.co/v0A3I7j0EE pic.twitter.com/jifj1aFIBQ