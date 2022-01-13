We store cookies, you can get more info from our privacy policy.
Nintendo Direct To Air February 9

by Donald Theriault - February 8, 2022, 9:05 am EST
...this seems early for some reason.

The next Nintendo Direct will air tomorrow.

Nintendo's branches have confirmed a Direct will air tomorrow at 5 p.m. ET, 2 p.m. PT, 2300 CET, and 0700 JST (Thursday the 10th). The promises are "roughly 40 minutes... mainly focused on Nintendo Switch games launching in the first half of 2022".

Last February had a Direct on the 17th which ran for 50 minutes, but was also the first "full length" Direct in more than a year.

