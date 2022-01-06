AI: The Somnium Files nirvanA Initiative To Launch June 24

No need to roll for initiative, just go into a dream world.

New details and a release date have been announced for the follow-up to cult classic adventure game AI: The Somnium Files.

The Kotaro Uchikoshi (Zero Escape trilogy) penned sequel will launch in North America and Europe on June 24. Players will play the role of two special agents - the returning Mizuki and newcomer Ryuki, along with their AI partners Aiba and Tama - who must solve the mystery of why halves of corpses are constantly being discovered with no signs of decay a half-decade apart.

A special edition of the game has also been announced with a PVC figure of Aiba (170mm or roughly 6.7 inches tall), an artbook by series artist Yusuke Kozaki, and a game soundtrack.