LEGO Skywalker Saga Dropping Out Of Hyperspace On April 5

Nine movies - five of them good - and 18 years worth of crunch.

If you're looking to see a Star War, the entire film series is coming in brick form in early April.

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - a LEGO retelling of the trilogy of trilogies in the unfathomably popular sci-fi universe - has finally received a release date of April 5. The game was originally announced during the last Microsoft E3 press conference in 2019 for a "2020" release.

As revealed in an expose at Polygon, the game began development in 2017 - and constant crunch conditions resulted in the coining of the term "PTTSD".