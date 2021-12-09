We store cookies, you can get more info from our privacy policy.
John Madden: 1936 - 2021

by Donald Theriault - December 28, 2021, 7:49 pm EST
Total comments: 1 Source: NFL

A great in football, game design, and turducken.

A sports Hall of Famer who had a profound impact on video games has died.

The NFL issued a statement today announcing the death of John Madden at the age of 85. No cause of death was disclosed for the Super Bowl-winning coach and commentator.

Madden is best known in video games for being the nameskae of John Madden Football, which released on Apple II and other PC platforms in 1988 and spawned a multi-billion dollar game franchise. Notably, Madden insisted the game be a full 11-on-11 simulation when that would have been difficult for sims of the time. The "Madden" series was represented on Nintendo platforms from the Super Nintendo to the Wii U, with a NES release originally planned but cancelled.

Enner13 hours ago

F

