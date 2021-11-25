Critically Acclaimed Strategy RPG Wildermyth Targeting Switch, But Requires Complete Overhaul

Our News Editor used to have to troubleshoot Java at work, he can tell you why it's not supported on Switch.

A highly acclaimed strategy RPG on PC is aiming to release on Switch, but it's not going to be a simple process to get it there.

Wildermyth, which released last month on PC and has "overwhelmingly positive" Steam reviews, was revealed on an upcoming episode of the "Thanks For The Knowledge" podcast produced by Fanbyte to have been produced in the Java programming language. According to Wildermyth programmer and founder of developer Worldwalker Games Nate Austin, the Switch offers no support for Java as a programming language: creating a Switch native version of the game would take "at least a year".

