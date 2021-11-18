Nintendo Expanding Kyoto Development Facilities

For longtime members of the staff, the location will be familiar.

Nintendo appears ready to expand their home base.

As first reported by Nikkei (note: link is restricted by a paywall and text is in Japanese), Nintendo is leasing approximately 8500 square feet (790 square metres) in order to expand their development base and reduce outsourcing costs. The facility is targeting May of 2022 for first use.

The location was previously home to the company's head office until 2010, and takes up two floors of a new Kyoto city government-spearheaded building.