The long-awaited DLC has an appropriately named island.

The Delicious Last Course needs a bit more time in the kitchen, and now we know how much.

Studio MDHR have finally announced a release date for Cuphead's "Delicious Last Course" (DLC), and the adventure will resume on June 30, 2022. In addition to a "DLC Island", a new playable character Ms. Chalice will be added.

The trailer can be found below: