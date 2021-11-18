New Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak Trailer Revealed, Amiibo Announced

Vampires? Check. Werewolves? Check. Dual blades with "love" and "hate" inscribed on them? Uh, give us a few months.

Capcom has dropped more details about Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak, including another major monster.

The trailer revealed a new wolf-like monster, which was later identified by Nintendo and Capcom as having the name "Lunagaron". A couple of cutscene clips also aired featuring Rondine, the trader in base Rise, and officially names her home kingdom.

Three new Amiibo will also come out alongside Sunbreak, and will provide new layered armor when tapped. The larger one is based on flagship monster Malzeno, as well as a Palico and Palamute wearing Malzeno armor.