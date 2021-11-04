Atlus Announces Worldwide Switch Release For 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim

And somewhere, James's heart grows three sizes.

One of the most bizarre yet beloved games of 2020 will hit Switch next spring.

Atlus announced a Switch version of 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim will release in April of 2022 in Japan during a celebration of the game's second anniversary in the country: the Western branch have announced it will release outside Japan on April 12. It was previously on the PlayStation 4, while a PlayStation Vita release was scrapped due to the system's end of life.

13 Sentinels is a hybrid adventure and real-time strategy game that uses nonlinear progression to tell a story of time travel. It was developed by Vanillaware, their first project since 2013's Dragon's Crown: their last release on a Nintendo console was 2009 action game Muramasa: The Demon Blade on Wii.