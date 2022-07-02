Jump Force: Deluxe Edition To Be Delisted In February, Online Services End In August

If that seems abrupt, it is for Switch owners.

Licensing hell is about to make another 2020 game a limited time event.

Bandai Namco have announced a two stage shutdown plan for Jump Force: Deluxe Edition, the crossover anime fighter that released on Switch in August of 2020. The game will be delisted from the eShop (along with its DLC) on February 7, and only basic online play (no rankings or rewards) will be available after August 24, 2022.

Our sincere thanks goes out to all Jump Force players and fans for their support; but with all good things, they must come to an end.



Jump Force’s availability through digital purchase in the Americas will end on 2/7/2022 at 5 PM PST. pic.twitter.com/upzmWbqmcP — Bandai Namco US (@BandaiNamcoUS) November 10, 2021

Jump Force originally released on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on February 15, 2019, but the Switch version will have been available for approximately a year and a half prior to its removal. A physical version is available for the game, and it has been discounted regularly by up to 50% on the eShop with the last such sale occurring in July.