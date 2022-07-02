We store cookies, you can get more info from our privacy policy.
Jump Force: Deluxe Edition To Be Delisted In February, Online Services End In August

by Donald Theriault - November 10, 2021, 6:34 am EST
Discuss in talkback! Source: Bandai Namco

If that seems abrupt, it is for Switch owners.

Licensing hell is about to make another 2020 game a limited time event.

Bandai Namco have announced a two stage shutdown plan for Jump Force: Deluxe Edition, the crossover anime fighter that released on Switch in August of 2020. The game will be delisted from the eShop (along with its DLC) on February 7, and only basic online play (no rankings or rewards) will be available after August 24, 2022.

Jump Force originally released on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on February 15, 2019, but the Switch version will have been available for approximately a year and a half prior to its removal. A physical version is available for the game, and it has been discounted regularly by up to 50% on the eShop with the last such sale occurring in July.

