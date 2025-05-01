Nintendo Downloads - May 1, 2025

What normally starts on the first of May is reserved for my free time.

Things we missed last week: The Archives included a Tecmo-related pinball game called "Pinball Action".

A quick week befitting this start of Golden Week, sadly with W-F being business days but hopefully the approval group is taking a nice long weekend. Drafting in the wake are the annual MotoGP release (review soonish) and an adventure game called Spellcaster University, plus a new Devolver joint with a demo (Shotgun Cop Man) and a puzzle/action game from Playism in Cato: Buttered Cat.

Other things to watch: Seedsow Lullaby is a true visual novel according to the description (so no choices), and the EggConsole release this week in Mirai is playable in English.

North America

MotoGP 25 (US$49.99/C$66.99: Wednesday)

Ogu and the Secret Forest ($24.99/$32.50: Tuesday)

Seedsow Lullaby ($20.99/$25.99: Wednesday)

Spellcaster University ($19.99/$25.99: Friday)

2weistein in Rongerland ($18.00/$22.00)

Hood Story: Kaito Yamazaki ($17.99/$22.99)

Cooking Companions ($14.99/$21.99: Tuesday)

Skating Rink Story ($14.00/$18)

Witching Stone ($13.99/$not released: Wednesday)

Blazing Trail ($12.99/$15.99: Wednesday)

Jack Barau ($12.99/$17.99)

Beyond Memories: Tales From The Heart ($11.99/$18.00)

Cato: Buttered Cat ($11.99/$15.49)

Shotgun Cop Man ($9.99/$12.99)

Escape Game The Nostalgic Cafe ($9.99/$12.49)

Stasis Valley ($9.99/$11.49)

The Meownth ($9.99/$9.99: Saturday)

Reel It! Fishing ($9.80/$9.20)

Slide Defenders ($6.99/$9.99)

Earth Saver ($6.99/$8.99)

Golf Up Tropical ($6.99/$9.99: Friday)

EggConsole Mirai PC-8801mkIISR ($6.49/$7.34)

Hidden Capybaras With Orange: Collection ($5.99/$7.99: Monday)

Bosorka ($5.99/$7.99: Tuesday)

Fantasy RPG: Raid Legends ($5.99/$8.30: Wednesday)

Mystic Pathways ($4.99/$6.83: Wednesday)

Kakureza Library ($4.99/$6.49: Wednesday)

Korean Drone Flying Tour: Sogeumgang ($4.99/$7.23)

Fit and Fry ($4.99/$6.83)

Nico Saves The State ($4.99/$6.99: Friday)

CybeRage ($4.99/$6.70: Friday)

Garden of Merging Numbers ($3.99/$4.99)

NekoNeko Girls ($3.40/$4.66)

1-2-3 or 4-5-6 ($3.00/$4.50)

Hypotheses On The Symmetry Between Vision And Hands ($1.99/$2.99)

Cryken Part 2 ($1.46/$1.95)

Sales and Price Drops

Highlights: Golden Week sales include Fuga: Melodies of Steel a record 80% off until May 5. PSPrices, DekuDeals

Europe

MotoGP 25 (€49.99/£44.99: Wednesday)

Ogu and the Secret Forest (€24.50/£20.99: Tuesday)

Spellcaster University (€19.99/£17.99: Friday)

Seedsow Lullaby (€19.50/£16.75: Wednesday)

2weistein in Rongerland (€17.99/£16.00)

Hood Story: Kaito Yamazaki (€17.99/£16.19)

Plot of the Druid (€15.00/£13.49: Wednesday)

Cooking Companions (€14.99/£14.99: Tuesday)

Blazing Trail (€12.99/£11.69: Wednesday)

Jack Barau (€12.99/£11.69)

Beyond Memories: Tales From The Heart (€11.99/£11.80)

Cato: Buttered Cat (€11.99/£9.50)

Witching Stone (€11.59/£10.39: Wednesday)

Shotgun Cop Man (€9.99/£8.99)

Reel It! Fishing (€9.80/£5.14)

Escape Game The Nostalgic Cafe (€8.99/£7.49)

Stasis Valley (€8.89/£7.99)

Gnomes and Knights (€7.99/£7.19: Friday)

Slide Defenders (€6.99/£5.49: Wednesday)

Golf Up Tropical (€6.99/£6.29: Friday)

Hidden Capybaras With Orange: Collection (€5.99/£5.39: Monday)

Bosorka (€5.99/£4.99: Tuesday)

Earth Saver (€5.99/£5.39)

EggConsole Mirai PC-8801mkIISR (€5.39/£5.39)

Kakureza Library (€4.99/£4.29: Wednesday)

Mystic Pathways (€4.99/£4.49: Wednesday)

Nico Saves The State (€4.99/£4.99)

Fit and Fry (€4.99/£4.49)

Korean Drone Flying Tour: Sogeumgang (€4.99/£4.49)

CybeRage (€4.99/£4.49: Friday)

NekoNeko Girls (€3.09/£2.79)

1-2-3 or 4-5-6 (€3.00/£3.00)

Kitten Lost Her Box (€1.99/£1.79)

Cryken Part 2 (€1.45/£1.29)

Japan

MotoGP 25 (¥5830: Wednesday)

Ogu and the Secret Forest (¥2950: Tuesday)

Seedsow Lullaby (¥2750)

Leif's Adventure: Netherworld Hero (¥2640)

Orphans (¥2560)

Frog Detective: The Entire Mystery (¥2300)

Witching Stone (¥2000)

Beyond Memories: Tales From The Heart (¥1930)

Hood Story: Kaito Yamazaki (¥1700)

Blazing Trail (¥1500)

Skating Rink Story (¥1500)

Cato: Buttered Cat (¥1430)

Shotgun Cop Man (¥1200: Friday)

Slide Defenders (¥1039)

Stasis Valley (¥1010)

Reel It! Fishing (¥980)

Earth Saver (¥900)

EggConsole Mirai PC-8801mkIISR (¥880)

Nico Saves The State (¥780: Friday)

Kakureza Library (¥700)

Garden of Merging Numbers (¥500)

NekoNeko Girls (¥500)

Mystic Pathways (¥499: Wednesday)

Fit and Fry (¥499)

Korean Drone Flying Tour: Sogeumgang (¥490)

Buzzer Quiz: Social Studies Time (¥420)

1-2-3 or 4-5-6 (¥300)

Hypotheses On The Symmetry Between Vision And Hands (¥280)

Cryken Part 2 (¥170)