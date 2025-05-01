Nintendo Downloads - May 1, 2025

What normally starts on the first of May is reserved for my free time.
Things we missed last week: The Archives included a Tecmo-related pinball game called "Pinball Action".
A quick week befitting this start of Golden Week, sadly with W-F being business days but hopefully the approval group is taking a nice long weekend. Drafting in the wake are the annual MotoGP release (review soonish) and an adventure game called Spellcaster University, plus a new Devolver joint with a demo (Shotgun Cop Man) and a puzzle/action game from Playism in Cato: Buttered Cat.
Other things to watch: Seedsow Lullaby is a true visual novel according to the description (so no choices), and the EggConsole release this week in Mirai is playable in English.
North America
MotoGP 25 (US$49.99/C$66.99: Wednesday)
Ogu and the Secret Forest ($24.99/$32.50: Tuesday)
Seedsow Lullaby ($20.99/$25.99: Wednesday)
Spellcaster University ($19.99/$25.99: Friday)
2weistein in Rongerland ($18.00/$22.00)
Hood Story: Kaito Yamazaki ($17.99/$22.99)
Cooking Companions ($14.99/$21.99: Tuesday)
Skating Rink Story ($14.00/$18)
Witching Stone ($13.99/$not released: Wednesday)
Blazing Trail ($12.99/$15.99: Wednesday)
Jack Barau ($12.99/$17.99)
Beyond Memories: Tales From The Heart ($11.99/$18.00)
Cato: Buttered Cat ($11.99/$15.49)
Shotgun Cop Man ($9.99/$12.99)
Escape Game The Nostalgic Cafe ($9.99/$12.49)
Stasis Valley ($9.99/$11.49)
The Meownth ($9.99/$9.99: Saturday)
Reel It! Fishing ($9.80/$9.20)
Slide Defenders ($6.99/$9.99)
Earth Saver ($6.99/$8.99)
Golf Up Tropical ($6.99/$9.99: Friday)
EggConsole Mirai PC-8801mkIISR ($6.49/$7.34)
Hidden Capybaras With Orange: Collection ($5.99/$7.99: Monday)
Bosorka ($5.99/$7.99: Tuesday)
Fantasy RPG: Raid Legends ($5.99/$8.30: Wednesday)
Mystic Pathways ($4.99/$6.83: Wednesday)
Kakureza Library ($4.99/$6.49: Wednesday)
Korean Drone Flying Tour: Sogeumgang ($4.99/$7.23)
Fit and Fry ($4.99/$6.83)
Nico Saves The State ($4.99/$6.99: Friday)
CybeRage ($4.99/$6.70: Friday)
Garden of Merging Numbers ($3.99/$4.99)
NekoNeko Girls ($3.40/$4.66)
1-2-3 or 4-5-6 ($3.00/$4.50)
Hypotheses On The Symmetry Between Vision And Hands ($1.99/$2.99)
Cryken Part 2 ($1.46/$1.95)
Sales and Price Drops
Highlights: Golden Week sales include Fuga: Melodies of Steel a record 80% off until May 5. PSPrices, DekuDeals
Europe
MotoGP 25 (€49.99/£44.99: Wednesday)
Ogu and the Secret Forest (€24.50/£20.99: Tuesday)
Spellcaster University (€19.99/£17.99: Friday)
Seedsow Lullaby (€19.50/£16.75: Wednesday)
2weistein in Rongerland (€17.99/£16.00)
Hood Story: Kaito Yamazaki (€17.99/£16.19)
Plot of the Druid (€15.00/£13.49: Wednesday)
Cooking Companions (€14.99/£14.99: Tuesday)
Blazing Trail (€12.99/£11.69: Wednesday)
Jack Barau (€12.99/£11.69)
Beyond Memories: Tales From The Heart (€11.99/£11.80)
Cato: Buttered Cat (€11.99/£9.50)
Witching Stone (€11.59/£10.39: Wednesday)
Shotgun Cop Man (€9.99/£8.99)
Reel It! Fishing (€9.80/£5.14)
Escape Game The Nostalgic Cafe (€8.99/£7.49)
Stasis Valley (€8.89/£7.99)
Gnomes and Knights (€7.99/£7.19: Friday)
Slide Defenders (€6.99/£5.49: Wednesday)
Golf Up Tropical (€6.99/£6.29: Friday)
Hidden Capybaras With Orange: Collection (€5.99/£5.39: Monday)
Bosorka (€5.99/£4.99: Tuesday)
Earth Saver (€5.99/£5.39)
EggConsole Mirai PC-8801mkIISR (€5.39/£5.39)
Kakureza Library (€4.99/£4.29: Wednesday)
Mystic Pathways (€4.99/£4.49: Wednesday)
Nico Saves The State (€4.99/£4.99)
Fit and Fry (€4.99/£4.49)
Korean Drone Flying Tour: Sogeumgang (€4.99/£4.49)
CybeRage (€4.99/£4.49: Friday)
NekoNeko Girls (€3.09/£2.79)
1-2-3 or 4-5-6 (€3.00/£3.00)
Kitten Lost Her Box (€1.99/£1.79)
Cryken Part 2 (€1.45/£1.29)
Japan
MotoGP 25 (¥5830: Wednesday)
Ogu and the Secret Forest (¥2950: Tuesday)
Seedsow Lullaby (¥2750)
Leif's Adventure: Netherworld Hero (¥2640)
Orphans (¥2560)
Frog Detective: The Entire Mystery (¥2300)
Witching Stone (¥2000)
Beyond Memories: Tales From The Heart (¥1930)
Hood Story: Kaito Yamazaki (¥1700)
Blazing Trail (¥1500)
Skating Rink Story (¥1500)
Cato: Buttered Cat (¥1430)
Shotgun Cop Man (¥1200: Friday)
Slide Defenders (¥1039)
Stasis Valley (¥1010)
Reel It! Fishing (¥980)
Earth Saver (¥900)
EggConsole Mirai PC-8801mkIISR (¥880)
Nico Saves The State (¥780: Friday)
Kakureza Library (¥700)
Garden of Merging Numbers (¥500)
NekoNeko Girls (¥500)
Mystic Pathways (¥499: Wednesday)
Fit and Fry (¥499)
Korean Drone Flying Tour: Sogeumgang (¥490)
Buzzer Quiz: Social Studies Time (¥420)
1-2-3 or 4-5-6 (¥300)
Hypotheses On The Symmetry Between Vision And Hands (¥280)
Cryken Part 2 (¥170)