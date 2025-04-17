Illumination Parent Reveals Name Of Second Super Mario Movie At Upfronts

Will this be the first time Japan gets something with that name or do they call this Super Mario Bros 4?

NBC Universal's upfront had some surprisingly on-topic news for a Nintendo website: the name of the next Mario movie.

A press release for NBC Universal's "upfronts" mentioned "Super Mario World" in a slate of films that would stream on their Peacock service - NBC Universal being the parent company of Illumination, Nintendo's animation partner for the Mario movies.

"An exciting range of films from Universal Pictures, Focus Features, DreamWorks Animation and Illumination were presented, including Megan 2.0, Nobody 2, Bad Guys 2, How to Train Your Dragon, Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale, Black Phone 2, HIM, The Phoenician Scheme, Super Mario World, Shrek, and Minions."

Super Mario World is slated for release on April 3, hence its inclusion in a presentation for 2025-26 films and events.