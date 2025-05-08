Nintendo Downloads - May 8, 2025

If you'd like to learn about the professional baseball career of the creative lead of High on Life, search for "Justin Roiland minors".

Things we missed last week: Super Xevious in the Archives.

There's a serious argument to be made that the biggest game of T-4 weeks to Switch 2 is in Japan with a remake of the initial Tokimeki Memorial. However, there is one thing that can upstage it and that's an appearance in the Switch 1 Direct, which means game of the week honors (allegedly) fall to High on Life, the shooter with creative leadership from the same guy who fronted Rick and Morty before resigning in disgrace due to "inability to keep it in his pants".

The only other mildly interesting thing in the lineup comes on Friday with Spiritfall, though I do note a price increase for the EggConsole line as it moves to the PC-98 family with Rune Worth. (Playability for non-Japanese fluent owners: questionable at best.) Also, at least in Europe we're seeing pre-launch sales for Switch 2 games on the eShop, meaning the answer to the trivia question is Hitman: World of Assassination.

North America

High on Life (US$39.99/C$51.99: Tuesday)

Ship Graveyard Simulator 2 ($29.99/$41.99)

Captain Blood ($24.99/$34.99: Tuesday)

Mirage: Ignis Fatuus ($19.99/$25.99)

Chaos Galaxy 2 ($19.99/$24.99)

Spiritfall ($19.99/$25.99: Friday)

Dunk Dunk ($14.99/$19.99)

Strings Theory ($14.99/$19.49)

Momibosu ($15.00-/$18.99)

The Abandoned Planet ($14.99/$14.99)

Bearnard ($14.99/$21.37: Friday)

Date With A Psycho Killer Girl: A Love Story From A Horror Show Series ($14.90-/$19.90-)

Date With A Serial Killer: A Love Story From A Horror Show Series ($14.90-/$19.90-)

Truck Simulator 25 - American Driver ($12.99/$18.99: Tuesday)

Wings of Endless ($12.99/$14.99)

Stratogun ($10.99/$13.99: Tuesday)

Pet The Pup At The Party ($9.99/$14.99: Monday)

Game Builder Tycoon ($9.99/$14.05: Wednesday)

Cat & Rabbit Pizza Farming ($9.99/$14.25)

Undivine ($9.99/$13.50-)

Laundry Simulator 2025 ($7.99/$11.00: Friday)

World Cup Soccer 2026 ($7.99/$8.99: Friday)

EggConsole Rune Worth PC-9801 ($7.16/$9.54)

Final Zone ($5.99/$8.99: Friday)

Capybara Zen ($5.99/$6.24: Friday)

Farmyard Survivors ($4.99/$6.99: Monday)

Submarine Survivor ($4.99/$6.49: Wednesday)

Kill The Emoji 2 ($4.99/$7.49)

Ellphaser ($4.99/$6.83)

Trash is Fun ($4.99/$6.49)

Beautiful Anime Puzzles - Rainy Days ($3.99/$5.99)

Gym Lifting Hero ($3.99/$4.99: Saturday)

Kitten Lost Her Box ($2.99/$2.99)

Korean Drone Flying Tour Garorim Bay ($2.40-/$3.50-)

Ninja Fight ($1.99/$2.79: Saturday)

Sales and Price Drops

Highlights: In observation of May 4, Star Trek: Legends is 67% off until May 18. PSPrices, DekuDeals

Europe

High on Life (€36.49/£30.49: Tuesday)

Ship Graveyard Simulator 2 (€29.99/£29.99)

Captain Blood (€24.99/£22.49: Tuesday)

Chaos Galaxy 2 (€19.99/£17.99: Wednesday)

Mirage: Ignis Fatuus (€19.99/£17.99)

Spiritfall (€18.99/£16.99: Friday)

Strings Theory (€14.99/£13.49: Wednesday)

The Abandoned Planet (€14.99/£13.49)

Bearnard (€14.99/£12.49: Friday)

Date With A Psycho Killer Girl: A Love Story From A Horror Show Series (€14.90-/£13.90-)

Date With A Serial Killer: A Love Story From A Horror Show Series (€14.90-/£13.90-)

Skating Rink Story (€13.00-/£11.69: Wednesday)

Truck Simulator 25 - American Driver (€12.99/£12.99: Tuesday)

Momibosu (€12.99/£11.69)

Wings of Endless (€12.99/£10.00-)

Stratogun (€10.99/£8.99: Tuesday)

Game Builder Tycoon (€9.99/£8.99: Wednesday)

Cat & Rabbit Pizza Farming (€9.99/£8.99)

Undivine (€9.99/£8.99)

Pet The Pup At The Party (€8.99/£7.99: Monday)

Dunk Dunk (€8.99/£7.99)

Laundry Simulator 2025 (€7.99/£7.19: Friday)

World Cup Soccer 2026 (€7.99/£6.99: Friday)

EggConsole Rune Worth PC-9801 (€6.15/£5.49)

Fantasy RPG: Raid Legends (€5.99/£5.39: Monday)

Capybara Zen (€5.99/£5.39)

Final Zone (€5.99/£5.99: Friday)

Farmyard Survivors (€4.99/£4.49: Monday)

Submarine Survivor (€4.99/£4.49: Wednesday)

Kill The Emoji 2 (€4.99/£4.49)

Ellphaser (€4.99/£4.49)

Trash is Fun (€4.99/£4.49)

Cocktail Rush (€3.99/£3.49: Wednesday)

Beautiful Anime Puzzles - Rainy Days (€3.99/£3.59)

Gym Lifting Hero (€3.99/£3.99: Saturday)

Magic Valley Hike (€3.99/£3.99: Saturday)

Garden of Merging Numbers (€2.99/£2.69)

Korean Drone Flying Tour Garorim Bay (€2.40-/£2.19)

Ninja Fight (€1.99/£1.99: Saturday)

Japan

Tokimeki Memorial Forever With You Emotional (¥6600)

Ship Graveyard Simulator 2 (¥4350)

Captain Blood (¥3499: Wednesday)

Mirage: Ignis Fatuus (¥2500)

Chaos Galaxy 2 (¥2300)

The Abandoned Planet (¥2246)

Bearnard (¥2199: Friday)

Date With A Psycho Killer Girl: A Love Story From A Horror Show Series (¥2190)

Date With A Serial Killer: A Love Story From A Horror Show Series (¥2190)

Spiritfall (¥2000: Friday)

Truck Simulator 25 - American Driver (¥1999)

Momibosu (¥1780)

Undivine (¥1780)

Cat & Rabbit Pizza Farming (¥1500)

Strings Theory (¥1499)

StreamLove Voyage (¥1280)

Dunk Dunk (¥1200)

EggConsole Rune Worth PC-9801 (¥980)

Kill The Emoji 2 (¥805)

Paper.io 2 (¥750: Friday)

Submarine Survivor (¥600)

Cocktail Rush (¥599)

Trash is Fun (¥580)

Moe Waifu H Push Blocks (¥500)

Ellphaser (¥499)

Kitten Lost Her Box (¥399)

Korean Drone Flying Tour Garorim Bay (¥240)