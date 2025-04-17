Pokemon Go To Expand Use Of Remote Raid Pass System

It's not a complete walkback of the 2023 nerf, but it is a slight buff.

Pokemon Go is loosening the strings on the ability to battle in bad weather or other circumstances.

In a post on the game's website, the following changes have been announced to be coming to the raiding system this month:

The limit of 5 remote raids per day introduced in May of 2023 will be raised to 10 on May 13 (2pm EDT), with the option to raise or remove the limit for specific events remainin. The limit will be raised to 20 for events on May 17th and 25th, and is removed for events such as Pokemon Go Fest or this year's Unova Tour

Beginning on May 13, "Shadow Raids" will be accessible remotely; these were previously local-only barring a trial of remote Shadow Raids in February

On May 19, "Dynamax Battles" and the larger cousin "Gigantamax Battles" will become accessible remotely, though another currency in "Max Particles" will still also be required; the capacity for holding particles will raise to 1500 at this time, and local battle will provide more rewards than battling remotely

In response to our inquiry, 2023 changes to the cost and inventory capacity for remote passes will remain in place: a single remote pass costs roughly US$2 (195 coins) and a pack of 3 is sold for $5.25 (525 coins), with a soft limit of 3 and hard limit of 5 remote passes that can be stored. For comparison, in-person passes are $1.00 for a single, $2.50 for three, larger quantity discounts, and no limit on passes that can be held

Remote raiding was one of the changes introduced to Pokemon Go at the beginning of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, and initially shared cost structure and limits with in-person "premium" passes beyond the one free pass per day. In May 2023, the price was increased and the limit established to re-encourage in person play, exacerbated by the introduction of local-only Shadow Raids in June 2023 and Dynamax / Gigantamax Battles in September 2024.