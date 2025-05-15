Nintendo Downloads - May 15, 2025

...the "Korean Drone Flying Tour" spammers know South Korea's still in a state of war, right?

This week's release list... is this a slowdown? Is Switch 2 Day 1 the last truly insane day I have to deal with loading up to the point of a repetitive stress injury? Or is it just a side effect of a few days off for Golden Week? We'll find out on Saturday.

As far as releases this week, we have the big game of the week actually being several, as we get the Capcom Fighting Collection 2 bringing several of the lesser-appreciated Capcom fighting games (including both Power Stone games) in the last bundle out of the big C for now. The most expensive game is Aksys/Otomate joint 7'scarlet, and we'll have a look at Yasha: Legends of the Demon Blade prior to launch.

Other things you might've seen at other shows include American Arcadia (Team 17) and Kulebra and the Souls of Limbo (Fellow Traveller). So far, there's only two Korean Drone games, which have quickly become the Aldora Games of Pix Arts.

THINGS WE MISSED LAST WEEK: Archives title Punk Shot from Konami.

IS THE EGGCONSOLE GAME PLAYABLE WITHOUT JAPANESE KNOWLEDGE: Absolutely not for Schwarzschild.

North America

7'scarlet (US$49.99/C$71.58)

Capcom Fighting Collection 2 ($39.99/$54.99: Friday)

Yasha: Legends of the Demon Blade ($29.99/$42.84: Wednesday)

Neon Apex: Beyond the Limit ($24.99/$32.50: Friday)

Labyrinth Of The Demon King ($19.99/$23.49: Tuesday)

American Arcadia ($19.99/$25.99)

Kulebra and the Souls of Limbo ($19.99/$25.99: Friday)

Preserve ($14.99/$21.99)

Into the Restless Ruins ($14.99/$18.99)

Cthuloot ($14.99/$14.99)

Our Exciting Summer Camp ($14.50/$14.03)

Subway Simulator 2025 - City Train ($12.99/$17.99: Tuesday)

Aureole - Wings of Hope ($12.99/$14.99)

Tavern Owner Simulator ($12.99/$17.99: Saturday)

Mostrocopy ($12.49/$16.99: Friday)

Paper Plane ($9.99/$11.99: Friday)

Linea: An Innerlight Game ($7.99/$10.80: Sunday)

Race Track Maniacs ($7.99/$10.99)

Apocalypse Market Simulator ($7.99/$9.99)

Hannah's Day ($7.99/$11.00: Saturday)

EggConsole Schwarzschild PC-9801 ($7.16/$9.54)

Death Park: 4k Remaster ($6.99/$11.99)

Sky Revolver ($6.99/$9.99: Friday)

Food Truck Business Simulator ($6.99/$9.69: Friday)

Super Engine GT Turbo Spec ($4.99/$6.49: Wednesday)

Korean Drone Flying Tour Taean-gun ($3.20/$4.60)

Hidden Kittens: Kingdom of Cats ($2.99/$3.99)

Korean Drone Flying Tour Bagatsurobong ($1.70/$2.36: Sunday)

Sales and Price Drops

Europe

7'scarlet (€49.99/£44.99)

Capcom Fighting Collection 2 (€39.99/£34.99: Friday)

Yasha: Legends of the Demon Blade (€29.99/£26.99: Wednesday)

Neon Apex: Beyond the Limit (€23.99/£19.99: Friday)

Labyrinth Of The Demon King (€19.99/£17.99: Tuesday)

Kulebra and the Souls of Limbo (€19.99/£17.99: Friday)

American Arcadia (€19.50/£16.75)

Preserve (€14.99/£13.49)

Into the Restless Ruins (€14.99/£12.99)

Our Exciting Summer Camp (€14.50/£7.68)

Subway Simulator 2025 - City Train (€12.99/£12.99: Tuesday)

Aureole - Wings of Hope (€12.99/£10.00)

Tavern Owner Simulator (€12.99/£12.99: Saturday)

Linea: An Innerlight Game (€7.99/£5.90: Sunday)

Race Track Maniacs (€7.99/£5.99: Wednesday)

Apocalypse Market Simulator (€7.99/£7.19)

Hannah's Day (€7.99/£7.19: Saturday)

Death Park: 4k Remaster (€6.99/£6.99)

Food Truck Business Simulator (€6.99/£6.99: Friday)

Sky Revolver (€6.99/£6.29: Friday)

EggConsole Schwarzschild PC-9801 (€6.15/£5.49)

Super Engine GT Turbo Spec (€4.99/£4.49: Wednesday)

Korean Drone Flying Tour Taean-gun (€3.20/£2.89)

Hidden Kittens: Kingdom of Cats (€2.99/£2.69)

Japan

Soukoku no Kusabi: Hiiro no Kakera Tamayori-hime Kitan (¥7700)

Capcom Fighting Collection 2 (¥4990: Friday)

Yasha: Legends of the Demon Blade (¥4818)

American Arcadia (¥2300)

Labyrinth Of The Demon King (¥2300)

Into the Restless Ruins (¥2200)

H Puzzles: Emo Girls (¥1999)

Preserve (¥1500)

Our Exciting Summer Camp (¥1450)

Race Track Maniacs (¥1099)

World Cup Soccer 2026 (¥990)

EggConsole Schwarzschild PC-9801 (¥980)

Only Up! Cars (¥899)

Super Engine GT Turbo Spec (¥600)

Hidden Kittens: Kingdom of Cats (¥429)

Korean Drone Flying Tour Taean-gun (¥320)

Shogakukan Manga App Manga The Battle Cats Comics Pack (¥100)