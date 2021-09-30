Unreleased GBA Dune Game Heading to Kickstarter

No that's not Arrakis, just some random desert planet.

A long lost Dune game for GBA may finally get an official release after 20 years as Elland: The Crystal Wars. Indie publisher The Retro Room Games has obtained the rights to the unreleased game which initially started development back in 2001. It has of course had all references to the Dune IP removed though the connections are still plain to see. The Retro Room Games intends to fund the release via a Kickstarter to be launched later this year.

Elland: The Crystal Wars is a first person, flight combat game originally developed by Soft Brigade. It was originally titled Dune: Ornithopter Assault as was evidently very near completion by the time of its cancellation.