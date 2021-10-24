Episode 744: Nintendo Switch Online Expansion WinPak

I see you've selected WinBack.

This week we start the show with a boatload of emails: the Online Expansion Pack (and chat about the Animal Crossing DLC), playing Ogre Battle 64 in 2021, the qualities of a reproduction Nintendo 64 controller, Dynasty WAHiors, and Nintendo's next big DLC pack. We didn't clean out the backlog, but we got a good start. Be sure to dump your email here.

After we finish our email, we dive into a little bit of New Business. Greg and James are playing with "literal f***ing clown shoes" Sora, the final DLC character for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, and confront the nothingness that now awaits. Guillaume and Jon are playing review copies of Tetris Effect: Connected for Switch.