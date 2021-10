This is an awful lot for an update...

The next payoff from the last Nintendo Direct is due a week from Friday.

A presentation detailing the content coming to Animal Crossing: New Horizons beginning in November will air on October 15 at 10 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. PT. It is slated to run for 20 minutes.

Although not confirmed to be in the information, a fifth wave of Animal Crossing Amiibo cards was announced in the last Direct for Japan and more info was promised by Western social media.