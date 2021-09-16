We store cookies, you can get more info from our privacy policy.
Monark Ascending To North American Switch Throne February 22

by Donald Theriault - October 12, 2021, 9:19 am EDT
Source: NIS America

2/22 being a Tuesday... wonder how many other publishers will want to take advantage of that.

The NIS America published "new school" JRPG Monark has staked out its release date.

The horror RPG, which is due for Japanese release this coming Thursday, will land in North America on February 22 (2/22/22) with European release to follow on the 25th. A demo for the game is available in Japan, but has no release date for the rest of the world.

NIS America have released a new trailer showing the game's "adversaries":

