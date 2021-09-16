Monark Ascending To North American Switch Throne February 22

2/22 being a Tuesday... wonder how many other publishers will want to take advantage of that.

The NIS America published "new school" JRPG Monark has staked out its release date.

The horror RPG, which is due for Japanese release this coming Thursday, will land in North America on February 22 (2/22/22) with European release to follow on the 25th. A demo for the game is available in Japan, but has no release date for the rest of the world.

NIS America have released a new trailer showing the game's "adversaries":