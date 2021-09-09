Original Square Enix RPG Dungeon Encounters Announced, Launches October 14

From a Square vet who doesn't think beating up your own party members is good game design.

There's more than one new RPG due for the eShop from Square this month.

During a Tokyo Game Show presentation this morning, Square Enix announced a new RPG titled Dungeon Encounters which will launch on October 14 for 3200 yen. The English language Square Enix Twitter have confirmed a worldwide launch.

As the name implies Dungeon Encounters is a role-playing game focused on exploration of a dungeon, though unlike other games of its type the view is an overhead one not unlike a board game (rather than first person as seen with Etrian Odyssey games and their inspiration, Wizardry). Turn based battles will also be included.

Dungeon Encounters is directed by Hiruyuki Ito, who directed Final Fantasy VI/IX/XII (the last following the departure of Yasumi Matsuno) and is often credited as the creator of the Active Time Battle system.