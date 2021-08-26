The Good Life Coming Home On October 15

Yes, you can pet the dog - or become one, we won't judge.

The odd tale of The Good Life is finally coming out on Switch next month.

Hidetaka "Swery" Suehiro (The Missing, Deadly Premonition)'s White Owls Inc have announced that their crowdfunded adventure game The Good Life will release on October 15. It was originally announced for Switch in the March 2020 Indie World show.

In trying to find the secret behind "the happiest place on Earth", players will be able to play as a photographer, a dog, or a cat as they try to uncover the town's mysteries.