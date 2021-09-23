Nintendo Downloads - September 23, 2021

Can someone pass me seven Dragon Balls so I can make a certain company's C-suite disappear?

We've got a major retail release this week for Anime World Report as Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot (with a bunch of DLC included) is getting squeezed onto Switch somehow. We've dispatched our top Senzu Bean fans to look into that one and provide a report. We've also dispatched John for yet another space game after the, uh, dozen or so that have come out this month in Spacebase Startopia. Or you could deal with a remaster from a company being sued by California's Department of Fair Employment and Housing for abuse of workers, destroying evidence thereof, and obstructing the ongoing investigation. (I'm readily aware this is approaching copypasta status, but the "find out" stage of their decade+-long f**king around campaign continues to come out and Kotick's still employed.)

On the small side, you can get your cat fight on with Fisti-Fluffs (Indie World veteran alert), or get your president on in Suzerain. (Can you sign an executive order to f**k cancer like in Saints Row IV? Please say yes.) My Switch Lite will get another item with Grisaia Phantom Trigger 06, and name of the week honors go to fighting game Mage Quit.

The only Japan-exclusive release for now seems to be another mobile port from the Flyhigh Claudia RPG series.

North America

Switch Retail

Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot (US$59.99/C$79.99: Friday)

Spacebase Startopia ($49.99/$66.49: Friday)

Street Outlaws 2: Winner Takes All ($49.99: Tuesday/$)

Diablo 2: Resurrected ($39.99/$59.99)

The Addams Family: Mansion Mayhem ($39.99/$50.39: Friday)

Switch eShop

Staxel ($24.99/$29.99)

Fisti-Fluffs ($19.99/$27.00)

Embr ($19.99/$26.59)

Mountain Bike Hill Climb Race: Real 2D Arcade Dirt Racing Games ($19.99/$24.99)

Suzerain ($17.99/$23.99)

Beast Breaker ($15.00/$18.00)

Grisaia Phantom Trigger 06 ($14.99/$19.94: Wednesday)

Mage Quit ($14.99/$19.99)

The Plane Effect ($14.99/$19.94)

Haustoria ($12.99/$17.28: Friday)

S.W.A.N: Chernobyl Unexplored ($12.49/$16.61)

In My Shadow ($12/$15.99: Saturday)

Monster Truck Arena ($11.99/$15.95: Friday)

Chef's Tail ($11.49/$15.28)

Super Arcade Football ($9.99: Sunday)

Sakura Swim Club ($9.99/$12.99)

Crisis Wing ($7.99/$9.99: Wednesday)

Hampuzz ($6.99/$not releasing)

Work Trip ($4.99/$6.64: Sunday)

Don't Touch this Button! ($4.99/$6.99: Friday)

Top Down Racer ($4.99/$6.99: Friday)

Cube Samurai: Run Squared ($4.99/$6.64: Wednesday)

Blind Postman ($3.99/$5.31: Friday)

Sales and Price Drops

Highlights: Dicey Dungeons is 66% off until September 29. PSPrices, DekuDeals, @eShopNotifier

Europe

Switch Retail

Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot (€59.99/£49.99: Friday)

Spacebase Startopia (€49.99/£44.99: Friday)

Street Outlaws 2: Winner Takes All (€49.99/£39.99: Tuesday)

Diablo 2: Resurrected (€39.99/£34.99)

The Addams Family: Mansion Mayhem (€39.99/£34.99: Friday)

Switch eShop

Fantasy Friends: Under the Sea (€24.99/£22.49: Friday)

Fisti-Fluffs (€21.99/£19.99)

Staxel (€19.99/£19.99)

Mountain Bike Hill Climb Race: Real 2D Arcade Dirt Racing Games (€19.99/£17.99)

Embr (€19.99/£15.99)

Suzerain (€16.99/£15.99)

Grisaia Phantom Trigger 06 (€14.99/£13.49: Wednesday)

The Plane Effect (€14.99/£12.99)

Mage Quit (€12.69/£11.39)

S.W.A.N: Chernobyl Unexplored (€12.49/£11.29)

Haustoria (€12.99/£11.69: Friday)

Beast Breaker (€12.00/£10.00)

In My Shadow (€11.99/£10.99: Saturday)

Monster Truck Arena (€11.99/£10.79: Friday)

Chef's Tail (€11.49/£10.39: Wednesday)

Super Arcade Football (€9.99/£9.99: Monday)

Sakura Swim Club (€9.99/£9.99)

Smash Reversi (€8/£8)

Crisis Wing (€7.99/£6.99: Wednesday)

Hampuzz (€5.49/£4.99: Wednesday)

Don't Touch this Button! (€4.99/£4.99: Friday)

Top Down Racer (€4.99/£4.99: Friday)

Work Trip (€4.99/£4.49: Sunday)

Star Drives (€4.99/£4.49: Friday)

Blind Postman (€3.99/£3.59: Friday)

Japan

Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot (¥7348)

Diablo 2: Resurrected (¥5280)

Mountain Bike Hill Climb Race: Real 2D Arcade Dirt Racing Games (¥2499)

Mage Quit (¥1656)

Bug Academy (¥1500)

Grisaia Phantom Trigger 06 (¥1500)

Haustoria (¥1499)

Flyhigh Claudia 4: Eternal Bonds (¥800)

Galactic Invasion (¥599)