Castlevania Advance Collection, Actraiser Renaissance, Two Namco Arcade Archives All Out Today

You knew about the first one, but the second was... GOOD LORD.
The Nintendo Direct announced four different titles that will be available shortly on Switch:
- After practically every ratings authority on the planet announced it, Konami released the long-awaited Castlevania Advance Collection. It contains the three Game Boy Advance Castlevania games (Circle of the Moon, Harmony of Dissonance, Aria of Sorrow) as well as the Super Nintendo's Dracula X. All regional variants of the games will be included as well as rewind and save state functions.
- Legendary Super Nintendo action/simulation game ActRaiser has received a full HD remake as ActRaiser Renaissance. The game will contain a newly arranged soundtrack by original composer Yuzo Koshiro and will have the option to swap back to the original, as well as new stages and bosses.
- Namco has entered the Arcade Archives with two titles: the arcade versions of Pac-Man and Xevious will be available for purchase on the eShop shortly.