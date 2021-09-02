Chocobo GP Drifting Exclusively to Switch

Why don't the chocobo get cars too?

Square Enix has announced a Mario Kart style racer themed around the Final Fantasy series during today's Nintendo Direct. It will release as a Nintendo Switch timed exclusive in 2022.

Featuring recognizable Final Fantasy characters, class types, and of course chocobos. The reveal trailer shows off drift boosts and various magicites which serve as items to attack opponents. Aqquiring multipel magicites of the same element can stack into more powerful versions of each spell. The game includes local and online multiplayer with the option to participate in 64 player tournaments.