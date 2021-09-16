Nintendo Downloads - September 16, 2021

What treats potentially await for my brother's birthday?

It took several weeks, but we finally have our hot skateboarding game for 2021 - yes, Skatebird is 900ing into our hearts this week, and I for one can't wait to shred with the sparrows. It's quite a busy one - as is most weeks on Switch - with retail privileges afforded to the... president of the United States following a nuclear bomb?... in Ni no Kuni II (and this sentence is more of a push than Bandai Namco has given it since it was announced), and the stylus-packing Colors Live.

The other big theme of the week is veterans of past presentations - in addition to Skatebird (Indie World Dec 2019), we have Eastward (last month's Indie World "one more thing"), Toem (last month) and Cruis'n Blast (June Nintendo Direct). Wouldn't it be a hoot if we get one of those this week? If Ni no Kuni II isn't filling your "furry themed strategy" needs, there's also Tails of Iron - toss a coin to your Witcher - and Barnum/Bailey not included in The Amazing American Circus. Throw in former Minecraft port house's survival title Project Winter, and... well, hope you get some vacation time before the end of the year.

Among the releases in Japan that I'm watching for - though it probably won't be here until 2023 - is "Charade Maniacs", which has Idea Factory/Otomate taking a stab at social deduction (with a lot of attractive dudes). BanG Dream Girls is also published by Bushiroad, who you might now better as the owners of Japanese women's wrestling promotion Stardom - and its spear counterpart, New Japan Pro Wrestling.

North America

Switch Retail

Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom (US$59.99/C$79.99: Friday)

Colors Live ($29.99/$34.99: Tuesday)

Switch eShop

Cruis'n Blast ($39.99/$49.99: Tuesday)

Metallic Child ($29.99/not releasing)

Eastward ($24.99/$28.99)

Tails of Iron ($24.99/$29.99: Friday)

Flynn: Son of Crimson ($19.99/$26.59: Wednesday)

Beyond Enemy Lines: Remastered Edition ($19.99/$26.59)

Skatebird ($19.99/$26.59)

The Amazing American Circus ($19.99/$26.59)

Project Winter ($19.99/$25.00)

Toem ($19.99/$26.59: Friday)

Razion EX ($19.95/$25.95)

Catlateral Damage: Remoewstered ($14.99/$19.99: Wednesday)

Squabble ($14.99/$12.99: Saturday)

Elva the Eco Dragon ($12.99/$21.30)

Between Time: Escape Room ($9.99/$12.99: Wednesday)

Murder Diaries ($9.99/$13.99)

Nexomon ($9.99/$13.29: Friday)

Poker Pretty Girls Battle: Texas Hold'em ($5.99/$7.99)

Mindcell ($5.00/$6.65: Wednesday)

Titan Chaser ($4.99/$5.99: Wednesday)

Push-Ups Workout ($4.99/$5.99)

Dojoran ($4.99/$5.99: Friday)

Galactic Invasion ($3.99/$5.99: Friday)

Love Colors ($3.99/$4.99: Friday)

Sales and Price Drops

Highlights: Cities: Skylines is 75% off until the 17th and various Star Wars are half off until the 24th. PSPrices, DekuDeals, @eShopNotifier

Europe

Switch Retail

Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom (€59.99/£49.99: Friday)

RiMS Racing (€49.99/£44.99)

Big Rumble Boxing: Creed Champions (€34.99: Monday/3 Sept release)

Colors Live (€29.99/£24.99: Tuesday)

Switch eShop

Cruis'n Blast (€39.99/£34.99: Tuesday)

Eastward (€24.99/£21.99)

Metallic Child (€24.99/£19.99)

Tails of Iron (€24.99/£21.99: Friday)

Flynn: Son of Crimson (€19.99/£17.99: Wednesday)

Beyond Enemy Lines: Remastered Edition (€19.99/£17.99)

The Amazing American Circus (€19.99/£17.99)

Razion EX (€19.95/£17.95)

Toem (€17.99/£16.19: Friday)

Squabble (€14.99/£13.49: Friday)

Catlateral Damage: Remoewstered (€12.99/£11.99: Wednesday)

Elva the Eco Dragon (€12.99/£11.69)

Murder Diaries (€9.99/£9.99)

Nexomon (€9.99/£7.99: Friday)

Dojoran (€4.99/£4.99: Friday)

Office Simulator (€4.99/£4.49: Sunday)

Earth Marines (€4.99/£4.49: Friday)

Titan Chaser (€4.99/£3.99: Wednesday)

Mindcell (€4.30/£4.00: Wednesday)

Galactic Invasion (€3.99/£3.99: Friday)

Japan

SINce Memories Under The Starry Sky (¥7700)

BanG Dream Girls Band Party (¥7678)

Charade Maniacs (¥7150)

Spacebase Startopia (¥6578)

Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom (¥6380)

Cruis'n Blast (¥4390)

Metallic Child (¥3980)

Colors Live (¥3495)

Eastward (¥2680)

Amamane 2 (¥2420)

Project Winter (¥2350)

The Amazing American Circus (¥2350)

Toem (¥2180)

Predator And Wreck (¥1990)

Catlateral Damage: Remoewstered (¥1650)

Sky Racket (¥1520)

Elva the Eco Dragon (¥1170)

Evergate (¥1100)

Murder Diaries (¥999)

Escape from the Fortress Prison (¥990)

Poker Pretty Girls Battle: Texas Hold'em (¥600)