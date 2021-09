So many bricks, so little room.

The Nintendo-LEGO collaboration has produced a new block.

A new set was announced today that takes the form of a giant ? block which opens to reveal versions of stages from Super Mario 64. The collection will be a LEGO Store exclusive starting on October 1, with other retailers following in 2022, and the set will retail for US$169.99 or equivalent.

Stages include the famous castle and Bob-omb Battlefield, while the characters will be represented by "microfigures".