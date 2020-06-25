Balan Wonderworld Opening On Switch Next Year

A 3D platformer from Square Enix with some big names behind it.

A new Square Enix studio is bringing a new 3D platformer to Switch next year.

Balan Wonderworld is a new project from Square's Balan Company studio, headed up by veteran platformer developers Yuji Naka (Sonic the Hedgehog, Nights Into Dreams) and Naoto Ohshima (Sonic character designer). Shown off at today's Xbox Series X game unveiling, the 3D platform adventure was later confirmed for Switch release by Square Enix.

Check out the trailer below: