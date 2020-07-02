LEGO And Nintendo Announce Retro NES Themed Set

Imagine a version with Kirby's Adventure.

The Nintendo and LEGO partnership is getting even bigger.

A LEGO set featuring a replica NES and a small CRT TV will be available on August 1 for US$229.99. The set will create a brick version of a level of the original Super Mario Bros., with a crank included on the TV to advance the scene.

Bring the pixels to life with the #LEGO Nintendo Entertainment System set! Assemble your own console and retro TV, then turn the crank to make 8-bit Mario move across the screen! Add your LEGO Mario figure for even more fun!



Available 8/1

The LEGO Super Mario figures can also interact with the setup in some fashion.