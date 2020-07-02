We store cookies, you can get more info from our privacy policy.
LEGO And Nintendo Announce Retro NES Themed Set

by Donald Theriault - July 14, 2020, 5:17 am PDT
Total comments: 3 Source: LEGO

Imagine a version with Kirby's Adventure.

The Nintendo and LEGO partnership is getting even bigger.

A LEGO set featuring a replica NES and a small CRT TV will be available on August 1 for US$229.99. The set will create a brick version of a level of the original Super Mario Bros., with a crank included on the TV to advance the scene.

The LEGO Super Mario figures can also interact with the setup in some fashion.

Price corrected after LEGO.com site updates.

Talkback

Lemonade5 hours ago

I really like this. I will probably buy it

Ian Sane2 hours ago

The first Lego-Nintendo sets seemed to not understand the appeal of Lego itself, being more of a playset than a building toy, and seemed aimed solely at children (which isn't a problem; I'm just not interested).  This is the opposite, a model style set aimed at adults.  And it's great!  I imagine it will be hard to find these and the demand will be pretty high.

ejamer1 hour ago

The price might be out of my budget... but I really like it, and would love to get a set.
Great attention to detail, and the scrolling level with jumping 8-bit Mario figure is icing on the cake.

