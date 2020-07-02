Superhot's Sequel Not Announced For Switch, But Switch Players Can Still Get It For Free On PC

It'll take some doing, but you'll still be able to get your Switch copy honored.

Superhot Team announced their next title, SUPERHOT: MIND CONTROL DELETE today, and anyone who purchases the original before it releases will be receiving the sequel for free. No Switch version of MIND CONTROL DELETE was announced, but fans who bought the game on Nintendo Switch still have a chance to receive the game for free.

So long as you purchase the game before MIND CONTROL DELETE's release on July 16th, you can e-mail the Nintendo eShop receipt to freemcdforswitch@superhotgame.com to receive a DRM-free copy for PC. Superhot Team clarified on their website that only players who purchased the original Superhot with money will receive the sequel for free; if you received Superhot as part of a giveaway you will not be eligible for a free copy of MIND CONTROL DELETE.

As of now, the Superhot Team says that they are "not releasing or announcing MCD for Switch right now," and encouraged anyone who isn't willing to wait for a Switch release to grab the free PC version. According to the game's official website MIND CONTROL DELETE be able to run on low-end machines and is better-optimized than the original game was at launch, so even if the Switch is your primary gaming system you'll still probably be able to run this game on your PC.