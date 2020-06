The late singer's birthday will be marked with a new release.

The Switch will be getting some rhythm at the end of the summer.

Avicii Invector, the rhythm game featuring the late artist, will launch its Encore Edition on September 8. Previously released on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One, the Switch version will be bundled with ten songs sold as DLC on the other platforms.

Jon Lindemann discussed the original game in Radio Free Nintendo episode 669.