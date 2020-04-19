Episode 669: Vocation: Resident Representative

I will not play Animal Crossing until I can be Resident Regent.
My God, that's Dr. Metts' music! Jonny is in the house for an RFN Reunion special. Everyone is here, in the Sakurai parlance. It is also manifestly not true, since our predecessors aren't present, but you get the point.
Jonny catches us up on what he's been doing with a sprawling New Business segment. He talks about: Voxelgram, Bravely Default II demo, Ori and the Will of the Wisps, and tag-teams with Guillaume on Ring Fit Adventure. Guillaume is looking at Monolith Soft's backlog, playing Baten Kaitos for the first time. After a break Jon lets us groove on rhythm game AVICII Invector, Greg has the Donkey Kong DLC of Mario + Rabbids, and James is baffled by Final Fantasy Adventure from Collection of Mana.
No emails this week, but you know where they go.
This episode was edited by Guillaume Veillette. The "Men of Leisure" theme song was produced exclusively for Radio Free Nintendo by Perry Burkum. Hear more at Perry's SoundCloud. The Radio Free Nintendo logo was produced by Connor Strickland. See more of his work at his website.
This episode's ending music is Castle in the Sand from Baten Kaitos: Eternal Wings and the Lost Ocean by Motoi Sakuraba. It was requested by Zach. All rights reserved by BANDAI NAMCO ENTERTAINMENT INC.