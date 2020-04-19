Episode 669: Vocation: Resident Representative

I will not play Animal Crossing until I can be Resident Regent.

My God, that's Dr. Metts' music! Jonny is in the house for an RFN Reunion special. Everyone is here, in the Sakurai parlance. It is also manifestly not true, since our predecessors aren't present, but you get the point.

Jonny catches us up on what he's been doing with a sprawling New Business segment. He talks about: Voxelgram, Bravely Default II demo, Ori and the Will of the Wisps, and tag-teams with Guillaume on Ring Fit Adventure. Guillaume is looking at Monolith Soft's backlog, playing Baten Kaitos for the first time. After a break Jon lets us groove on rhythm game AVICII Invector, Greg has the Donkey Kong DLC of Mario + Rabbids, and James is baffled by Final Fantasy Adventure from Collection of Mana.

No emails this week