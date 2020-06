The 7th DLC character will be the only one announced.

A challenger will be approaching Monday.

The next Smash presentation will air on June 22, at 10 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. PT to announce the ARMS representative. As with the prior demonstrations, it will be hosted by Smash lead Masahiro Sakurai.

Per the Nintendo of America Twitter, the ARMS character will be the only one shown.