This wasn't exactly a stretch.

The seventh Smash Ultimate DLC fighter is official and will be out soon.

Min Min will be released as the first fighter of the second Fighters Pass. The release date for the pack will be June 29 (one week from today).

The new Mii costumes purchasable the same day will be Ninjara (ARMS), Heihachi (Tekken), Callie and Marie (Splatoon) and the Vault Boy (Fallout series).

Joker and Hero Amiibo were also revealed for a fall 2020 release, with other DLC Amiibo planned.