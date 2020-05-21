Hardcore Mecha Constructs October Switch Release

Pretty much exactly what it says on the unobtainium.

The Switch is going to get an injection of intense mech action this fall thanks to an indie smash.

Hardcore Mecha, the 2019 PC release that combines run and gun action with copious amounts of mechs, will come to Switch this October from developer Rocket Punch Games and publisher Lightning Games. The game features multiple robots to blast with, along with multiplayer and a survival mode.

The campaign mode spans 18 stages across eight chapters of gameplay, while the multiplayer is battles of up to four players locally or online.