We store cookies, you can get more info from our privacy policy.
I Accept
News
Switch

Cloudpunk Coming To Switch With Limited Physical Release

by Donald Theriault - June 17, 2020, 8:00 am PDT
Source: Merge Games

Being a delivery driver should not be this insane.

Famed indie cyberpunk adventure Cloudpunk is coming to Switch with a physical package as well.

The Cloudpunk delivery service will come to Switch later this year, and a physical edition will open for preorders through Signature Edition on June 25. Pricing is not available for the digital release, but the game only will be $34.99/€34.99/£29.99 and a limited edition (containing an art print, full soundtrack, and enamel pins) will be $49.99/€49.99/£39.99.

In Cloudpunk, players will take on the role of rookie delivery driver Rania and their first night delivering for the quasi-legal title company in the futuristic city of Nivalis.

Got a news tip? Send it in!
Advertisement
Advertisement