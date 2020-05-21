Cloudpunk Coming To Switch With Limited Physical Release

Being a delivery driver should not be this insane.

Famed indie cyberpunk adventure Cloudpunk is coming to Switch with a physical package as well.

The Cloudpunk delivery service will come to Switch later this year, and a physical edition will open for preorders through Signature Edition on June 25. Pricing is not available for the digital release, but the game only will be $34.99/€34.99/£29.99 and a limited edition (containing an art print, full soundtrack, and enamel pins) will be $49.99/€49.99/£39.99.

In Cloudpunk, players will take on the role of rookie delivery driver Rania and their first night delivering for the quasi-legal title company in the futuristic city of Nivalis.