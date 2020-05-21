Prison Architect To Receive Island Bound Expansion

Do you smell what the rock is cooking?

Paradox Interactive have announced future expansions will come to consoles and PC simultaneously, starting with the option to roll an Alcatraz.

The "Island Bound" expansion was announced today, and will feature the option to create an island prison along with air ambulance, air fire departments, and dock supports. Purchasers of the expansion will also be able to add these functions to existing prisons, while the update will give new prisoner reputation options. No release date was given for the expansion.

Empire of Sin, the Paradox published strategy mob game, also received a new release window of fall 2020.